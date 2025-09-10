UNDATED (WJON News) -- One man died and another was injured after a car crash on Wednesday morning. The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened at about 11:00 a.m. on County Road 11 near Becker. Commander Ben Zawacki says an SUV being driven by 46-year-old Michael Henry of Richmond was traveling south on County Road 11 near 157th Street Southeast when he swerved into the northbound lane and crashed head-on into a pickup truck that was being driven by 38-year-old Willard Ewing of Becker. Henry was pronounced dead at the scene, and Ewing was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Popular children's books published the year you were born Stacker compiled a list of popular children's books published every year between 1920 and 2021 based on librarian and teacher polls, top 100 roundups in media like Time magazine and the BBC, book critic reviews, interviews with children's book authors, and lists of award-winning literature for young readers. Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet