SANDNES TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person is dead and two more people were critically injured after a firetruck rolled near Cottonwood on Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol says 37-year-old Andrew Vanhecke of Wood Lake was driving the firetruck north on 490th Street when it rolled and entered the ditch near 160th Avenue. Vanhecke and a 6-year-old passenger were both taken to the Marshall Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another passenger, 43-year-old Patrick Remiger of Wood Lake, died in the crash. None of the people in the firetruck were wearing seatbelts.

