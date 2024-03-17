Granite City Bizarre Bazaar Hopes To Become Destination Event
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud based craft show continues to grow in its first year. The Granite City Bizarre Bazaar held one of its yearly craft shows at Apollo High School on Saturday with almost 90 vendors and over 1,500 attendees.
The bazaars started in August of 2023 outside of Paddy's Game Shop with about 20 vendors and continue to see their numbers go up. Bazaar Organizer Becky Jackson says it is a lot of work to set up and they potentially could expand to a two-day event if the growth continues:
"I'm not sure, that's something that we could definitely talk about, you know, I would really love to become a destination event for people and if we can pull that off we'll try it."
Jackson says they plan for 5 or 6 fairs a year but she hopes to be able to have one once a month down the road.
As the fair grows Jackson says they are trying different venues to see how they work and in December they will have a fair at the River's Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud. The next Bizaare Bazaar is scheduled for April 20th at Apollo High School.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- KVSC Trivia Zaniness Provided By “Goat Posse” For 30 Years
- Paynesville Broadcast Club Continues to Grow In 6th Year
- Sartell Schools Doing Its Part To Boost State’s Computer Ranking
- Era Coming To An End For Cold Spring Opera House
- Destiny Calls Hanowski For Flyers Hall Of Fame
YOUNG GYMNASTS MAKING HISTORY IN ALBANY
Take a Look Around the Shoppes of Little Falls
27 Things All Minnesotan's Have in Their Junk Drawer