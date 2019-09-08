23rd Annual Art and Craft Show Held in Rice [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- Cooler weather and a little rain did not stop people from coming out to a craft show in Rice this weekend.

Old Creamery Cafe held their 23rd annual Art and Craft Show. Coordinator Sarah Larson says the event started out as overflow from the Little Falls Arts and Crafts Show.

My father-in-law started it originally as what they called an overflow show from the Little Falls Craft Show. Since he's owned this property here over 30 years, a friend of his approached him about some vendors looking for additional space to demonstrate.

The event continues to grow every year and is now over 170 vendors. Larson says every year the booths are a little different.

Specialized home decor is really probably the new thing. So many people can customize with technology. You can see that they can come and have an item, a sign or whatever it is, customized with their name and whatnot. That's becoming so much more popular and common.

Vendors had everything from handmade sweaters to custom signs. Over the years different local groups have gotten involved with the event as well including the Lions Club and the Boy Scouts.