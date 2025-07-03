Monticello in Pictures [GALLERY]Jay CaldwellJay CaldwellPublished: July 3, 2025Monticello Sign (photo - Jay Caldwell)Share on FacebookShare on TwitterMonticello is a town of 14,455 people in Wright County located 41 miles northwest of Minneapolis and 27 miles southeast of St. Cloud. Interstate 94 and Highway 25 both travel through the community.Filed Under: Gallery, monticelloCategories: Articles, From Our Shows, From the WJON Newsroom, Morning Newswatch with Jay Caldwell, Newsletter, Show Notes, St. Cloud News