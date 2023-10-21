Sartell Craft Fair Expects Strong Turnout

Paul Habstritt, WJON

SARTELL (WJON News) -- If you can't wait until the 2024 Little Falls arts Fair, Sartell has you covered Saturday.  The Granite City Bizarre Bazaar Hallows Eve Market at the Sartell Community Center features over 80 crafters.

The fair has a little bit of something for everyone including, wood crafts, leather, crochet, and food.  Event Organizer Becky Jackson says they have done a few outdoors fairs before but this is their first indoor crafting event.

It is the first year for the fair and Jackson says it features all local vendors and crafters, and they expect to see a large crowd. The Granite City Bizarre Bazaar Hallows Eve Market goes until 4:00 p.m.

