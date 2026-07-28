Minnesota Held Its Ground As One Of The Five Best States In The Country

Minnesota Held Its Ground As One Of The Five Best States In The Country

Photo by Luke Tanis on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota continues to rank as one of the best states.  That's according to the latest report from U.S. News & World Report.

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It has released its annual "Best States" rankings with Utah listed as the overall #1 state.

Minnesota comes in at #3 on the list, up one spot from #4 last year.

aerial view of city buildings during daytime
Photo by Andrew S on Unsplash

The overall top five is heavily favoring the Midwest, with South Dakota climbing from #8 to #2 and North Dakota rising from #12 to #4.  Nebraska rounds out the top five at #5.

The 2026 rankings evaluate all 50 states to capture how they best serve their citizens across a range of categories, including healthcare, education, economy, infrastructure, opportunity, fiscal stability, crime & corrections, and natural environment.

Utah has held the top spot for four years in a row.

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