ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new documentary about the abduction of Jacob Wetterling and the years-long search to find him will make its Stearns County premiere in August.

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"Echoes in the Night: The Search for Jacob Wettering" will be showing at the Paramount Center for the Arts on Saturday, August 8th.

They premiered this film at the Twin Cities Film Festival. The idea was then to take it around the state, and possibly further, just because the story has had such relevance.

Jacob Wetterling Documentary Jacob Wetterling Documentary

Paramount Executive Director Gretchen Boulka says the event will start at 4:00 p.m. with a reception, followed by the film at 5:00 p.m., and an on-stage discussion will take place after the film is shown.

There will be an on-stage conversation with a number of guests, including Patty and Jerry Wetterling, Jared Scheierl, Joy Baker, and the film director Chris Newberry.

In October 1989, Jacob Wetterling was abducted by a masked gunman while riding his bike home from the store in St. Joseph. In 2015, a team of Minneapolis-based filmmakers started a documentary project. They started filming on what turned out to be the very week the man responsible was finally arrested.

Tickets are $10, plus fees. You can buy tickets on the Paramount website. Tickets to the premiere showing at the Paramount are getting limited.

Other theatrical showings in August will be held in Cold Spring, St. Michael, Woodbury, and Minneapolis.