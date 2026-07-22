DELANO (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash near Delano.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about noon on Tuesday on Highway 12 in Wright County. One vehicle was going north, traveling across Highway 12, when it collided with a vehicle that was going west on the Highway.

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Sixty-four-year-old Penny Klinger of Howard Lake was taken to Ridgeview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Thirty-seven-year-old Angela Schlosser of Loretto was not hurt.