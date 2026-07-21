ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- No one was hurt in a kitchen fire at a St. Cloud home on Monday morning.

The St. Cloud Fire Department was dispatched to a house at 6203 Laurel Road just after 10:00 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke throughout the interior of the home, with the fire originating in the kitchen area. Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and contain it to the kitchen to prevent further damage.

A search of the home confirmed there was no one inside, and the house was ventilated.

The fire department says one resident was evaluated and treated at the scene for possible smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the St. Cloud Fire Marshal.

RANKED: Here are the most popular national parks To determine the most popular national parks in the United States, Stacker compiled data from the National Park Service on the number of recreational visits each site had in 2020. Keep reading to discover the 50 most popular national parks in the United States, in reverse order from #50 to #1. And be sure to check with individuals parks before you visit to find out about ongoing, pandemic-related safety precautions at www.nps.gov/coronavirus Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang

LOOK: The oldest cities in America Though the United States doesn’t have as long of a history as some Old World countries, it still has plenty of historical charm. Stacker brings you a list of the 50 oldest cities in America. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz