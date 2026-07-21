St. Cloud Kitchen Fire Fills Home With Heavy Smoke Monday Morning

St. Cloud Kitchen Fire Fills Home With Heavy Smoke Monday Morning

St. Cloud Fire Department/Jim Maurice

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- No one was hurt in a kitchen fire at a St. Cloud home on  Monday morning.

The St. Cloud Fire Department was dispatched to a house at 6203 Laurel Road just after 10:00 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke throughout the interior of the home, with the fire originating in the kitchen area. Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and contain it to the kitchen to prevent further damage.

A search of the home confirmed there was no one inside, and the house was ventilated.

The fire department says one resident was evaluated and treated at the scene for possible smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the St. Cloud Fire Marshal.

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