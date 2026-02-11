ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A firefighter suffered minor injuries after a fire broke out in a St. Cloud home on Tuesday.

Fire crews were dispatched to 134 33rd Avenue North just after 9:30 p.m. on a report of smoke coming from the home. Firefighters arrived to find a fire on the main floor of the house and immediately began battling the flames.

The fire was brought under control, contained to the main floor living room where it started, and extinguished.

No one was home at the time of the blaze, but the resident was displaced as a result of the smoke and water damage.

A firefighter was evaluated at St. Cloud Hospital for an upper-body injury, was treated, and released.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the St. Cloud Fire Marshal.

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.

These Deliciously Retro Food Photos Will Make You Hungry for the '70s From perfectly chilled shrimp cocktail to fast food that felt like a night out, '70s food wasn’t just about eating, it was a full-on cultural moment. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz