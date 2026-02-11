Emergency Crews Respond to Home Fire in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A firefighter suffered minor injuries after a fire broke out in a St. Cloud home on Tuesday.
Fire crews were dispatched to 134 33rd Avenue North just after 9:30 p.m. on a report of smoke coming from the home. Firefighters arrived to find a fire on the main floor of the house and immediately began battling the flames.
The fire was brought under control, contained to the main floor living room where it started, and extinguished.
No one was home at the time of the blaze, but the resident was displaced as a result of the smoke and water damage.
A firefighter was evaluated at St. Cloud Hospital for an upper-body injury, was treated, and released.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the St. Cloud Fire Marshal.
