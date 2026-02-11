ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A small fire on Tuesday prompted the evacuation of a St. Cloud charter school.

St. Cloud fire crews were dispatched to 3241 Oakham Lane just after 4:45 p.m.

Staff at Stride Academy sounded the fire alarm after classes had ended for the day. Everyone inside the school was able to evacuate safely by the time firefighters arrived.

Staff told the battalion that they smelled smoke inside the building and pulled the alarm.

Fire crews investigated the scene and learned of a small fire that had originated in the attic space of the school. The fire was successfully extinguished by the sprinkler system inside the school before firefighters intervened.

The cause of the fire is believed to be a malfunctioning bathroom ventilation fan.

TIMELESS: Bestselling Musicians of the ’70s, Then and Now Using historical Billboard charts and top song and album lists from the 1970s, Stacker spotlighted 25 of the bestselling musicians of the decade. Gallery Credit: Stacker

In Memoriam: Recent Notable Deaths From News, Sports, Entertainment and Culture Explore some of the notable people from pop culture, news, and beyond whose deaths have made headlines recently.