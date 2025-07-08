Large Fire Damages St. Cloud Home Monday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- No one was hurt in a St. Cloud house fire Monday night.

Fire crews were dispatched to a home at 1551 11th Avenue SE at around 10:20 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find 20-foot flames appearing from the back of the house. The fire was growing and was spreading to items in the yard as crews worked to stop the fire from moving further into the home.

The size of the fire and limited access to the back of the home hampered efforts, but firefighters were able to get the flames under control and extinguish the blaze.

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, and no damage estimate is available.

