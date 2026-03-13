ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud home was heavily damaged after a fire on Thursday night.

St. Cloud fire crews were called to the 5100 block of 40th Street South just after 7:00 p.m. Dispatch indicated the home was full of black smoke and the residents were unable to get out.

Fire crews arrived at the scene and found the residents on the front porch with heavy, black smoke coming out of the house.

Firefighters and Mayo Ambulance provided medical aid to the residents. Two of the residents were taken to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

Mutual aid was called in for water and air tank support. Firefighters were able to put out the flames, but not before the fire caused a partial floor collapse.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation by the St. Cloud Fire Marshal's Office.

LOOK: These Are the Best Places to Live in America Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live using Niche data , which ranks places based on factors such as the cost of living. Gallery Credit: Stacker