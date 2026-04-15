ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud house fire displaced several residents and sent one person to the hospital early on Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to 611 5th Avenue South just before 1:00 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the second and third-floor windows of the home.

After confirming that all of the residents had made it out of the house, firefighters were able to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading throughout the house.

One person was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries. Eleven residents of the home are displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The St. Cloud Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.

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