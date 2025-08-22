Morning Fire in St. Cloud Garage Causes Minor Damage

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- No one was hurt when a fire broke out inside the garage of a St. Cloud home Friday morning.

Fire crews were called out to 6408 Laurel Road at around 6:20 a.m.

St. Cloud's newest ladder truck responded to the scene, and crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire. Additional companies assisted with a search of the home.

A battalion chief says the fire was contained to the garage with minor extension to the kitchen.

