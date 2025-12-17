ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Fire damaged a St. Cloud house on Tuesday morning.

The St. Cloud Fire Department was dispatched to 230 28th Avenue North just before 10:20 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a fire on the 2nd floor of the house.

Fire crews initiated a response inside the home and searched for occupants.

The fire was brought under control, and firefighters ventilated smoke from the house.

No one was hurt, and the occupants have been temporarily displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the St. Cloud Fire Marshal. No damage estimate is available.

