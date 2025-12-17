Fire at St. Cloud Home Leaves Residents Temporarily Displaced
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Fire damaged a St. Cloud house on Tuesday morning.
The St. Cloud Fire Department was dispatched to 230 28th Avenue North just before 10:20 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a fire on the 2nd floor of the house.
Fire crews initiated a response inside the home and searched for occupants.
The fire was brought under control, and firefighters ventilated smoke from the house.
No one was hurt, and the occupants have been temporarily displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the St. Cloud Fire Marshal. No damage estimate is available.
LOOK: Unforgettable Christmas Memories That Will Bring the ’70s and ’80s to Life Again
If you grew up loving Christmas in the ’70s or ’80s, these photos will bring back the toys, traditions, and magical moments you forgot you remembered.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
Totally ’80s: The Pictures That Take You Back
Take a nostalgic journey through the '80s with these iconic photos—capturing the fashion, toys, and unforgettable news events that left a lasting impact on a generation. Keep scrolling to relive the moments that defined the decade.
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
These Photos of '80s Office Life Will Take You Back
Miss it or not, life in the ’80s office was buzzing with machines, shoulder pads, and face-to-face drama long before email and smartphones — do these photos take you back?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz