Residents Evacuate After Early Morning Fire at Place of Hope
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- No one was hurt when a fire broke out at the Place of Hope in St. Cloud.
The St. Cloud Fire Department was dispatched to 511 9th Avenue North at around 3:45 Monday morning.
Firefighters arrived to find that the residents had evacuated.
A fire was found in the stairwell and was quickly extinguished. The fire department says the building's sprinkler system helped contain the flames.
No one was hurt, and the Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.
