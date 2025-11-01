St. Cloud Home Declared Unlivable After Morning Fire
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud home has been deemed unlivable after a fire late Friday morning. The St. Cloud Fire Department responded to a fire around Noon at 923 10th Avenue South. Once at the scene, firefighters discovered a garage fully engulfed in flames with heavy fire and smoke extending to the attached house. Firefighters quickly attacked both the garage fire and the interior of the home and searched the buildings for occupants. They also placed a ladder at a second-floor window of the home to help firefighters search the upper level faster. Fire crews were able to put out both the garage and home fire, but the house was deemed unlivable due to the extensive damage. No one was hurt in the blaze, and the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshall's Office.
