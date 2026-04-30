ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Fire Department had to perform a water rescue on the Mississippi River on Wednesday evening.

A call came in at around 5:40 p.m. reporting that a boat was hung up under the University Bridge and one person was in the water.

Fire crews arrived to find a crew-style boat hung up on the cable barrier underneath the bridge. The person who was reported to be in the water had made their way safely to shore on their own.

The fire department's water rescue team was able to tow the crew boat and four passengers away from the cable and to a nearby dock.

The passengers were able to exit onto the dock without incident.

YEAR IN REVIEW: 2025 in Powerful Photos Fueled by a nonstop news cycle, 2025 unfolded in real time with historic change, political tension, and powerful emotion. These photos capture the moments that shaped the year. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history Stacker compiled a list of the 15 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history from news reports and lottery press releases. [This list is current as of July 25, 2023.] Gallery Credit: Chandler Friedman