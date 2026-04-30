Everyone Safe After Dramatic Boat Incident At University Bridge

Everyone Safe After Dramatic Boat Incident At University Bridge

St. Cloud Fire Department

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Fire Department had to perform a water rescue on the Mississippi River on Wednesday evening.

A call came in at around 5:40 p.m. reporting that a boat was hung up under the University Bridge and one person was in the water.

Fire crews arrived to find a crew-style boat hung up on the cable barrier underneath the bridge. The person who was reported to be in the water had made their way safely to shore on their own.

The fire department's water rescue team was able to tow the crew boat and four passengers away from the cable and to a nearby dock.

The passengers were able to exit onto the dock without incident.

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