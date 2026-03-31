ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A number of homes and businesses were evacuated yesterday (Monday) after a large gas leak.

The St. Cloud Fire Department was called to the 2100 block of 8th Street North just after 5:30 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find a large gas leak that was continuously venting through a relief valve near the road. They immediately closed the roads around the scene and evacuated 10 businesses and five homes in the immediate area as a precaution.

The fire department's hazmat team then monitored nearby homes and apartment buildings for elevated natural gas levels.

Xcel Energy arrived, shut down the leak, and fixed the issue.

No one was hurt in the incident.

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