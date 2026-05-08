ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Fire damaged a single-family home on Thursday afternoon in North St. Cloud.

St. Cloud fire crews were dispatched to 1200 13th Street North at around 4:15 p.m.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire on the exterior of the home, both above and below the deck. Flames had also extended into the home's interior on both the first and second floors.

Firefighters immediately began knocking down the flames as crews searched for anyone who may be inside.

Once the flames were extinguished on the outside of the home, fire crews began attacking the fire on the interior. The fire was fully extinguished, and no one was hurt.

Six tenants from the residence have been displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The Fire Marshal determined the cause of the fire to be discarded smoking materials.

There is no damage estimate.

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