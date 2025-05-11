No One Hurt In Car Fire In St. Cloud On Saturday Night

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- No one was hurt after a car caught on fire in St. Cloud Saturday night. The St. Cloud Fire Department (SCFD) says that at about 9:40 p.m., they responded to a report of a car on fire at 225 35th Avenue North.

SCFD says upon arrival, they discovered a camper fully engulfed in flames with several surrounding items also on fire, and two nearby detached garages showing signs of fire damage. Officials say firefighters quickly deployed multiple hose lines to contain the fire and prevent its further spread. The scene was secured, and access was restricted due to safety concerns. SCFD says they successfully prevented the fire from spreading to nearby structures and ensured that downed power lines were safely secured.

The cause of the fire was determined to be a nearby campfire. Fire Marshall Brian Kiffmeyer says the fire highlights the dangers of unattended burning, especially during dry weather, and that even a small fire can quickly get out of control. Stearns, Benton, and Sherburne counties are in a fire weather watch through Monday evening due to gusty winds and low humidity.

