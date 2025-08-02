Firefighters Tackle Vehicle Blaze Friday Afternoon
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- No one was hurt in a car fire in St. Cloud late Friday afternoon. The St. Cloud Fire Department (SCFD) says they responded to a call of a vehicle on fire at 141 Park Avenue South in St. Cloud at about 5:00 p.m. When the Fire Department arrived, they found a car with heavy smoke and flames coming from the engine. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the blaze and no one was hurt in the fire.
