Fire Destroys RV, Damages Vehicle Near St. Cloud Gas Station

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud fire crews were able to prevent a large fire from reaching a north St. Cloud gas station on Monday.

Firefighters were called to 301 22nd Avenue North at around 7:45 p.m. for an RV fire behind the Mobil gas station.

Crews arrived to find the camper fully engulfed in flames and a nearby passenger vehicle also on fire. Firefighters rapidly attacked the fire and put out the flames. They checked the adjacent gas station in case the fire spread, but the business only had minor damage from the heat of the flames.

The Red Cross provided assistance to the owner of the RV.

The cause is being investigated by the Office of the Fire Marshal.

LOOK: 79 of the Most 1970s Photos You've Ever Seen Step back into the wild, rebellious 1970s with 79 unforgettable photos that capture the era's bold fashions, entertainment and everyday life. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz