SARTELL (WJON News) -- Another Sartell-St. Stephen High School student has aced the ACT. Zach Weitgenant achieved the highest possible ACT composite score of 36. Weitgenant joins Henry Johnson as Sabres who have earned a perfect ACT score in the last year.

READ MORE: Local High Schooler Achieves The Rare Perfect ACT Score

Superintendent Michael Rivard says it is a great accomplishment for the students, but it also reflects well for the school:

"For me when I sit back and think about this reflection on these two individual students, it is also a great reflection on their familes, the students that work around with them during colaborative learning time, the teachers that have worked with both of these young people over the last eight, nine, ten, eleven years of their school career, these are outstanding students and we're super prowd of both Zach and Henry."

Rivard says only about one quarter of one percent of students nationwide who take the ACT earn the top composite score, so it is pretty remarkable to have two students from the same school achieve the top score in the same year.

Zach Weitgenant, PHOTO courtesy of Sartell St. Stephen School District Zach Weitgenant, PHOTO courtesy of Sartell St. Stephen School District

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [ Gallery Credit: Bethany Adams