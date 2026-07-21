Sartell High School Now Has Two Perfect ACT Scores In One Year
SARTELL (WJON News) -- Another Sartell-St. Stephen High School student has aced the ACT. Zach Weitgenant achieved the highest possible ACT composite score of 36. Weitgenant joins Henry Johnson as Sabres who have earned a perfect ACT score in the last year.
READ MORE: Local High Schooler Achieves The Rare Perfect ACT Score
Superintendent Michael Rivard says it is a great accomplishment for the students, but it also reflects well for the school:
"For me when I sit back and think about this reflection on these two individual students, it is also a great reflection on their familes, the students that work around with them during colaborative learning time, the teachers that have worked with both of these young people over the last eight, nine, ten, eleven years of their school career, these are outstanding students and we're super prowd of both Zach and Henry."
Rivard says only about one quarter of one percent of students nationwide who take the ACT earn the top composite score, so it is pretty remarkable to have two students from the same school achieve the top score in the same year.
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