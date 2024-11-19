Sartell Schools To Have Two Referendum Questions On Feb. Ballot

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell-Stephen School District will have two referendum questions on the ballot on February 11th next year. The first question will be in regards to a new Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning system (HVAC) at Riverview Intermediate School, and the second question focuses on athletic improvements at the high school including fields and physical education spaces.

Get our free mobile app

WJON WJON loading...

Superintendent Michael Rivard says they are fighting the age of the HVAC system at Riverview:

"The building was built in 1969 and the original HVAC system is still part of that building, there was some upgrades that happened in 1985 but the challenges that you see right now is related to continual replacement of parts."

Rivard says finding replacement parts is getting harder and harder and the school often has to buy them off websites like Ebay. The estimated cost impact for the new HVAC system on a median home in Sartell of $300,000 would be $78.27 or about $6.52 a month.

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) (Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON) loading...

The impact for the athletic improvement question would be $30.58 or about $2.55 per month. If both questions are approved the total impact would be $108.93 or about $9.08 per month.

Rivard says the costs reflect the district's commitment to improving facilities that directly benefit students. Absentee ballots for the referendum questions will be available starting on December 27th.