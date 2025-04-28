Sartell Picks New Leader For Riverview Intermediate School

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell-St. Stephen school district has selected a new leader for one of its schools. Brittney Schoephoerster has been chosen as the new Principal at Riverview Intermediate School.

Schoephoerster has been the Assistant Principal at Riverview since 2020, and previously she served as the Assistant Director of Athlos Academy in St. Cloud. Superintendent Michael Rivard says Schoephoerster has helped shape Riverview's strong culture, vision, and commitment to student success, and her proven leadership makes her the ideal choice to lead the school forward.

Schoephoerster takes over from Zachary Dingman, who was picked to be the new superintendent for the Melrose School District.

