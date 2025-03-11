Getting In Front Of Proper AI Use Important For Sartell Schools

SARTELL (WJON News) -- As AI becomes more and more common in our society, area schools are having to learn how to utilize it best. The Sartell-St. Stephen School District has started to look at AI and is working on helping teachers and staff adjust to it first. Tune into WJON on Saturday at 7:00 a.m. after the news to hear our full conversation with Superintendent Michael Rivard about AI at the Sartell Schools and timeline for the new HVAC System at Riverview Intermediate School.

IgorOmilaev on Unsplash IgorOmilaev on Unsplash loading...

Get our free mobile app

Superintendent Michael Rivard says it is important to get everyone educated on AI:

"AI right now is better than it was ten minutes ago and it will even be better ten minutes from now because it just keeps improving on itself, so I think what we knew we had to start with, is working with our adults in our school district, helping them understand some of the basics of the terminology that's related within artificial intelligence."

Rivard says there is a lot to understand from data privacy to where it's being used, to the different platforms. He says AI can be a good tool for teachers:

"We are continuously growing within the technology field and I think having safeguards in place, especially as we work with kids and helping them understand the ethical and proper use of things like AI is something that educators have been doing for decades now and now it's just going to have to be applied to artificial intelligence and how it can be helpful and impactful while still recognizing that the kids are the learners."

A Look At China Executive Leadership Academy Pudong (CELAP) Andrea Verdelli, Getty Images loading...

He says the district's Director of Technology, Kyle Breitkreutz, has been working on getting people up to speed on AI for a while already.

Rivard says they plan to have a guiding document in place for staff for this year, and it's important for them to have something that is consistent and aligned across the district. He says they plan to start on some tools for students for the next school year as well.

OpenAI To Offer Commercial Version Of ChatGPT Leon Neal, Getty Images loading...

Mohamed Nohassi on Unsplash Mohamed Nohassi on Unsplash loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born American history can often be remembered through our consumer habits. That's why Stacker ranked the iconic products released from the year you were born, starting in 1919. From Slurpees to iPods, this list is a pop culture-infused trip down memory lane. Gallery Credit: Stacker

QUIZ: Can you identify 50 famous companies by their logos? How well do you know the logos of 50 of the world's most famous companies? Keep scrolling to see if you can guess which icon belongs to which brand.