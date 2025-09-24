SARTELL (WJON News) -- Schools are back in full swing, and that means it is time for area homecoming celebrations. Sartell-St. Stephen Schools' homecoming will be next week, and the district has a full schedule of fun planned, starting with the coronation on Monday, and a tailgate event on Tuesday and Friday next week.

Superintendent Michael Rivard says the tailgate events are a great way for current students and alumni to connect:

"All sorts of activities, opportunities to connect with old friends, old neighbors, kind of relive maybe some of those high school memories, and then get ready for the football game."

Sarteill will also have a carnival next Wednesday and, of course, a homecoming parade. The royalty will visit all the schools in the district with the pep band to connect with younger kids and make them feel a part of the celebration. Rivard says homecoming is one of the best times of the year:

"It's such a special time of year. Homecoming brings the students, our families, and our alumni back together, just being about school spirit and about community pride."

Rivard says it is great to see the different generations come together every year during homecoming. Sartell-St. Stephen will take on Sauk Rapids-Rice in football next Friday, October 3rd, in the annual homecoming football game.