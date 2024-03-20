Sartell St. Stephen Schools Need To Reduce Budget For 2025

Sartell St. Stephen Schools Need To Reduce Budget For 2025

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School District will need to reduce its budget for 2025. Interim Superintendent Tom Lee says they need to reduce costs by about $1.25 million for the 2025 school year.

Get our free mobile app

Lee says no programs will be cut but staff will need to be reduced, and they will do that largely through probationary staff and other staff like central office and paraprofessionals. He says there are several factors leading to the shortfall:

"Probably the primary factor here in Sartell-St. Stephen is that we have a really large bubble class of seniors who are graduating and a much smaller incoming class of kindergarten, so if you got 300 kids going out and you bring 200 kids coming in you're automatically 100 kids down, well, a 100 kids down is roughly, pretty close to $800,000."

Lee says retirements and not rehiring positions that give notice may be able to help with the amount of positions they need to not renew, and that they hope to be able to make decisions in April to allow people time to find a new job before the next school year.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

Take a Fall Walk Through Bob Cross Nature Preserve

 

Former Tech High School Renovations

 

This House For Sale in Duluth Looks Like The Flintstone's Home

Filed Under: sartell schools, sartell-st. stephen school district, St. Stephen schools
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON