Busy Time Of Year For Sartell-St. Stephen School District

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The second half of the school year has been underway for a few weeks and the Sartell-St.Stephen School District has a lot going on. Interim Superintendent Tom Lee says in addition to the superintendent search, and Riverview HVAC replacement, the school is working on their Professional Learning Community (PCL).

He says PLC is relatively new to Sartell and is used to help staff focus on learning in a collaborative culture using data. Lee says the goal of PLCs is to help improve the performance of all staff:

"The idea of Professional Learning Communities is that it improves the performance of all of our staff. So question one is what is it that we want our kids to know and be able to do? Question number two is how is it that we know they are able to do it or they know it? That's a form of assessments. And then thirdly, what do we do for the kids who don't know it?"

The school district is also working on the 2025 budget, its Core Knowledge Language Arts plan, and the elementary curriculum guides to be finalized and posted on the district's website by mid to late February.

Lee says it is a busy time of year but fun too:

"It's a busy time but this is a fun time because this is the good work right, we're trying to help kids learn and trying to help them learn at high levels and the reality is kids are different than they were ten years ago and we have to adjust our practices."

He says he also plans to host a podcast with information about preschool and kindergarten registration by the end of this week or early next week. Lee says the facilities committee hopes to be able to present their final choice for the construction management firm and design proposals for the Riverview HVAC project to the school board on February 1st as well.

