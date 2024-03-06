Sartell Superintendent Candidate Stumpf Has Ties To The Schools

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

SARTELL (WJON News) -- In the final installment of our four-part series profiling the Sartell-St. Stephen Superintendent candidates we look at Pequot Lakes Public Schools Superintendent Kurt Stumpf.

Kurt Stumpf
Stumpf has almost 20 years of experience and has been the Superintendent at Pequot Lakes since July of 2021. Prior to that he was Superintendent at Janesville-Walfdorf-Pemberton School District. Stumpf has ties to the Sartell-St. Stephen School District having served as the Middle School Assistant Principal and Principal from 2015 to 2019. He was also Dean of Students in Little Falls and a Mathematics Teacher in Pierz.

Stumpf received his Bachelor of Science Mathematics degree from St. Cloud State in 2003 and later his Masters in Educational Administration and Leadership, Doctorate in Education, and Principal and Superintendent Licenses from SCSU. He also has an Associate Arts Degree from Central Lakes College. The School Board will interview the candidates on Wednesday and Thursday and then hold final interviews on March 11th.

