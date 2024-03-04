Transparency Is Key For Sartell Superintendent Candidate Grover

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Monday in part 2 of WJON's four-part series on the Sartell-St. Stephen School District's Superintendent candidates we profile International Falls Superintendent Kevin Grover

Kevin Grover Kevin Grover loading...

Grover is in his 10th year as the International Falls Superintendent and has held a number of positions with the school including Mathematics Teacher, Dean of Students, Athletic Director, and Assistant Superintendent. Grover says he didn't initially start out going to school for education but soon found out that was where he belonged. He says being an educator is a noble calling:

"It is still, I mean it is one of the noblest professions there are. I am where I am at because of public education and so working with staff, working with students, working with the community to provide, again, a great start from pre-school or even pre pre-school, up through grade 12 and beyond is why I do what I do."

Grover says he loves working with staff and seeing kids succeed:

"Standing on stage and watching kids graduate in the spring and knowing they're taking their next step and we've hand our hand in that and it's just a, to me it doesn't get any better."

Grover received his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Bemidji State University and his Principal and Superintendent License from St. Mary's University in 2007 & 2008. He is a member of the Elk's Club and also has done announcing for International Falls hockey and basketball games. He says besides his work with the school he is also very community driven:

"You will see me. I will be involved. I'll be out and about. I believe in being open, upfront, communication is a big piece, transparency is a big piece. I'll be honest I grew up as a Boy Scout, I actually became an Eagle Scout and I still live by a lot of those same characteristics."

Grover says he doesn't have every answer but enjoys working as a team to find those answers. He says he loves International Falls but would welcome the new and additional opportunities Sartell would provide for him and his family.

