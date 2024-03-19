Sartell Board Approves Contract For Rivard As New Superintendent

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School Board has taken the final step in hiring the school's new superintendent.

At Monday night's meeting, the board unanimously approved the contract for Michael Rivard as the school's new superintendent with little discussion.

Emily Larson did ask if they needed to run the contract by Sartell's legal consultant but Matt Moehrle told the board being they are using a new contract form from the Minnesota School Board Association (MSBA) they do not because the MSBA legal team had already reviewed it.

Also, during the meeting, Jen Smith made a motion to add items C4-C10 from the February meeting for contract approval to the agenda. Interim Superintendent Tom Lee informed the board the contracts were still in legal to verify some conflicting language on the end date and the motion failed by a 3-3 tie vote.

