Sartell School Board Announces Superintendent Finalists
SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School Board has selected four semi-finalists for the school's superintendent position. The four candidates are International Falls Superindentent Kevin Grover, St. Cloud Assistant Superintendent Michael Rivard, Proctor School Principal Timothy Rohweder, and Pequot Lakes Superintendent, and former Sartell-St. Stephen School District Principal, Kurt Stumpf.
The board unanimously approved the four candidates recommended by the Minnesota School Boards Association (MSBA) at a special session on Monday night. MSBA Director of Leadership Development Barb Dorn also reviewed logistics for the interviewing process, interviewing format, and deliberation procedure at the meeting.
The board unanimously approved the 14 questions they will ask during the first round of interviews as well which will take place on March 6th and 7th. The board will then narrow the list of candidates down to two or three and conduct final interviews on March 11th before making their decision.
