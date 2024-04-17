Sartell Schools Adjust Calendar For Next Two School Years

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School District has adjusted its calendar for the next two school years. At the last school board meeting the board voted to approve amending the calendar for the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 school years to include 7 early dismissal days.

Superintendent Tom Lee says the district has over 160 teachers that need to go through Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling (LETRS) training to comply with the Minnesota Reading to Ensure Academic Development Act (READ).

The LETRS program requires 140 hours of training for each teacher so Lee says they needed to find additional time for teachers to complete the training, and having the early outs is the most cost-effective way for the district to do so. The early out days will be the last Wednesday of every month from September through March and the revised calendar is already on the district's website.

