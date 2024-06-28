Sartell School Board Approves 21 Contracts At Special Meeting

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School Board has approved 21 employee contracts before they were set to expire on Sunday. At a special meeting held Friday evening, 20 new two-year contracts were approved, and the board voted to extend the existing 2023-2024 contract for the Human Resources Director.

Get our free mobile app

Board members Emily Larson and Jen Smith questioned why the HR Director's Full Time Equivalent (FTE) was at .8 instead of 1.0. Interim Superintendent Tom Lee said the director had requested the .8 upon hire and it has never been a problem as the director was always available if needed. In the end, the board elected to extend the existing contract for the HR Director so they could discuss the FTE with incoming Superintendent Michael Rivard.

The meeting started with some back and forth on approving the contracts as a group or individually, all the contracts were approved on an individual basis. Approving the contracts as a group or individually has been a dividing point among the board for several months. All the contracts were approved unanimously.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come Visit Pierz, Minnesota With Us in Pictures

MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes A Plymouth, MN home that has been listed for sale for nearly $1.5 million includes an indoor pool, waterslide, a putting green, and plenty of space inside and outside for entertaining. The home is listed by Coldwell Banker Realty agent Gregg Larsen. Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty