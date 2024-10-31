Sartell Student Struck While Walking to School

SARTELL (WJON News) -- A Sartell boy was struck by a car while crossing in a crosswalk Thursday morning.

In a letter sent to families from Superintendent Michael Rivard, the school district says a student from Riverview Intermediate School was crossing in a crosswalk with a crossing guard present when he was struck.

The superintendent says the boy was released to the care of his family. The boy's age was not released.

The school district says the safety of their students is their top priority and urge drivers to use extra caution around schools and crosswalks.

LOOK: 13 Things That Will Make You Nostalgic for Halloween in the '80s 1980s-era Halloween had its own vibe, from the waxy candy bags to the widespread fear of razor blades in apples. Think you can handle the nostalgia? Keep scrolling if you dare! Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Classic Halloween costumes from 1865 to today Stacker scoured the archives to find 50 photos of Halloween costumes from 1865 to today. Gallery Credit: Stacker