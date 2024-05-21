Time Running Out To Renew Staff Contracts At Sartell Schools

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The Sartell-St. Stephen school board is running out of time to renew 22 contracts. At Monday's meeting, the school board was split 3-3 on renewing 22 individual staff contracts.

Get our free mobile app

The contracts are historically approved as a group after the superintendent does the reviews but some board members want to renew the contracts on an individual basis instead. Interim Superintendent Tom Lee says some of the positions are vital to keeping the school running:

"So we now have the potential that this district could close down its doors starting July 1st because if any of these individuals don't have contracts then they don't have jobs."

He says some of the positions include the HR Director, Business Director, Accounts Payable, Director of Technology, and the district's MARS expert who does reporting for the district to the state. Lee says it is important for the contracts to get renewed:

"I'm hopeful that the school board members will recognize how significant this is not just for future precedence but what the impact could be on the school district."

All union contracts for the district have been signed and approved. The 22 individual contracts are on the June board meeting agenda to be voted on for renewal again.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: 25 things that have different names depending on where you live in the US Sta ﻿ cker compiled a list of 25 different things that have region-specific names using news, dictionary, and academic sources. Gallery Credit: Andrea Vale