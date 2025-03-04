Still Work To Do For New Riverview HVAC

SARTELL (WJON News) -- A much needed new Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system is still about two years away for a local school. The referendum for a new HVAC system at Riverview Intermediate School in Sartell was approved on February 11th, but there are still several steps before the HVAC can be installed.

Sartell Superintendent Michael Rivard says the design is finalized but there are some equipment lead times, and verification processes the school district has to do. He says the bidding process will start this summer:

"But then as you get into September here of 2025 our bidding period ends and we start awarding the project to those vendors and agencies and construction managers and folks who would be part of the work and then, boy, we get into October through April and we're preparing our project, we're looking at equipment delivery."

Rivard says because of the size of Riverview installation will need to be done in two phases. Phase one is scheduled to happen in the summer of 2026 and phase two will take place in the summer of 2027. Even though it is still two years away, Riverview Principal Zach Dingmann says everyone at the school is excited:

"Staff obviously, everyday you know somebody might say something about it, but I have had parents either reach out in an email or reach out in a phone call and say hey thanks for the work on going out and presenting and just making sure that the community has the facts we're super excited for the students that will be coming into Riverview and the long lasting impact that it will have on kids as they come through the system."

Dingmann says having the new HVAC will let them better control the temperature in the building and room to room year round, and provide a more comfortable and conducive learning environment.. The original HVAC system in Riverview has been in use since 1969 when the school was built.

