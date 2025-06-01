SARTELL (WJON News) -- It's going to be a busy summer of upkeep for the Sartell-St. Stephen School District. All of the schools in the district will have some work done on them over the summer. Superintendent Michael Rivard says all of the work is important:

"We're focusing on improvements, safety updates, and routine maintenance, but really important in terms of keeping our buildings safe, modern, and functional for students and staff."

Rivard says they will be refinishing the gym floors at the high school, middle school, the district office, and both gyms at Riverview. He says enrollment at the middle school is growing, so they need to do some work there to account for the growth:

"So we're using all of our spaces, and by using all of our spaces, we're looking to add some sound panels in the cafeteria. We have classrooms that are right next to the cafeteria, and previous to this we were able to be okay. Now, with going on 950 to 1,000 students expected at the middle school next year, we're going to add some sound panels and make that even better."

Rivard says the district received a grant to add a sidewalk on 5th Street North around the football field at Riverview, which will be great for that school. Other work includes replacing some carpet at Oak Ridge Early Learning Center, retiling the cafeteria at Pine Meadow Elementary, and replacing the original gym bleachers at the middle school.

