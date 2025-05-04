Sartell School District Wants Community Input On How Its Doing

SARTELL (WJON News) -- One area school district is seeking public feedback on how it is doing. The Sartell-St. Stephen School District is conducting its "Striving for Comprehensive Achievement and Civic Readiness" community feedback survey.

In 2014, the state of Minnesota required that schools periodically survey their community about their connection to and level of satisfaction with the school, and in 2015, Early Childhood Family Education questions were added. Superintendent Michael Rivard says the district's has a strong tradition of partnership with parents, guardians, staff, and community, and input during the survey period is helpful as the district strives for continuous improvement.

People have until May 8th to fill out the survey via the district's website, or download a printout and mail it in, or drop it off in person. Survey results will be available on the district's website once compiled.

