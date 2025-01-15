Vote For Sartell-St. Stephen Referendums Coming Up On February 11

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The voting for two referendums for the Sartell-St. Stephen School District is fast approaching. Superintendent Michael Rivard says time is running out for them to spread the word about the importance of both questions.

One of the questions for Sartell is to approve funding for a new HVAC System at Riverview Intermediate School. Rivard says because of the HVAC system's inconsistency in temperature for Riverview it makes it hard for the kids to focus:

"Our temperature control in the classroom is really essential for that focused learning environment and right now it's really inconsistent temperatures and we have some poor air circulation that can make it real difficult for our students to stay engaged. We have issues with heat, with the heated air moving right through the building and making our classrooms excessively hot even during the colder months."

Rivard says because the HVAC system is so outdated they can have two classrooms at drastically different temperatures even though they are only a few rooms apart.

The second question on the ballot is for some improvements for the athletic fields at the High School which Rivard says are needed to get the school on a level playing field with other schools in the district:

"What we're trying to do is really keep up with whatever teams are doing right now by having that multi-purpose field available for our kids. It's not that we're trying to get really far ahead of everyone else we expect that we want to be able to offer the same things for Sartell-Stephen kids that they do across not only the Central Lakes Conference but also across the state."

Rivard says if approved the multi-use field will be used for lacrosse, soccer, track & field, football, and for youth association activities in the evenings.

The voting will take place on February 11th, and absentee voting has been taking place since December 27th. The district is hosting informational meetings at Riverview on January 22nd at 5:00 p.m. and February 5th at 6:00 p.m., and January 30th at 6:00 p.m. at the High School.

