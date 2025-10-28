SARTELL (WJON News) -- A local high school student has won a state dance competition and been selected to represent the state at a national contest. Sartell-St. Stephen junior Kylie Hedtke won the 11th-grade division of the Miss Dance Team Minnesota competition on Sunday. She has also been named to Team Minnesota for the Miss Dance Drill Team USA and will go to California in March to compete with that team.

Kylie Hedtke of the Sartell-St. Stephen High School Dance Team, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt Kylie Hedtke of the Sartell-St. Stephen High School Dance Team, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt loading...

Get our free mobile app

Hedtke says it was more nerve-racking waiting to perform than waiting to hear the results:

"Those nerves build up as the day goes on, and once you're done with the routine, a weight is just lifted off your shoulders, and you're like, we'll see what happens now."

Hedtke says she had to beat out over 50 other dancers to win, and she practiced about three hours a day leading up to the Miss Dance Team Minnesota competition. She says that after her performance, she thought she had a chance to win:

"I was taken by surprise, but I also felt like that was one of my best performances I've ever had, and it was definitely the strongest I could have danced that day."

Kylie Hedtke and a teammate on the Sartell-St. Stephen Dance Team, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt Kylie Hedtke and a teammate on the Sartell-St. Stephen Dance Team, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt loading...

Hedtke says the most nerve-racking part was after they announced third and second place, and she realized she may have won. It will be her second year competing with Team Minnesota at the Dance Drill Team USA competition.

Kylie Hedtke of the Sartell-St. Stephen Dance Team, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt Kylie Hedtke of the Sartell-St. Stephen Dance Team, PHOTO by Paul Habstritt loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

LOOK: 8 TV Shows You Totally Forgot Existed Think your memory's playing tricks on you? Think again. These TV shows were 100% real. How many of them do you remember tuning into? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

TV Actors Who Were Recast Within the First Season Stacker compiled a list of 25 actors from popular TV shows across nearly 60 years who were cut from their shows right at the jump. Gallery Credit: Stacker