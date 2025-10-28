Local Dancer Shines At Miss Dance Team Minnesota
SARTELL (WJON News) -- A local high school student has won a state dance competition and been selected to represent the state at a national contest. Sartell-St. Stephen junior Kylie Hedtke won the 11th-grade division of the Miss Dance Team Minnesota competition on Sunday. She has also been named to Team Minnesota for the Miss Dance Drill Team USA and will go to California in March to compete with that team.
Hedtke says it was more nerve-racking waiting to perform than waiting to hear the results:
"Those nerves build up as the day goes on, and once you're done with the routine, a weight is just lifted off your shoulders, and you're like, we'll see what happens now."
Hedtke says she had to beat out over 50 other dancers to win, and she practiced about three hours a day leading up to the Miss Dance Team Minnesota competition. She says that after her performance, she thought she had a chance to win:
"I was taken by surprise, but I also felt like that was one of my best performances I've ever had, and it was definitely the strongest I could have danced that day."
Hedtke says the most nerve-racking part was after they announced third and second place, and she realized she may have won. It will be her second year competing with Team Minnesota at the Dance Drill Team USA competition.
