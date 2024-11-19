Here's another reminder of the good that happens in the St. Cloud metro area.

Last year, Schmitt Music picked Sartell-St. Stehen High School Orchestra Director Sylvia Kaare as their "Educator of the Year."

Along with that award came $1,000 in prize money.

Get our free mobile app

Sartell-St Stephen ISD 748 website Sylvia Kaare (Sartell-St Stephen ISD 748 website) loading...

This week, the Sartell-St. Stephen School District updated everyone on their Facebook page, saying Ms. Kaare recently shared an update.

The school district says Riverview Intermediate School "previously had no violins available for student use, so there were very limited options if a family needed financial help to participate in Orchestra." With the prize money, Kaare says she was able to buy three beginner violins for Riverview.

The Facebook post goes on to detail how Schmitt Music also provided "many orchestra accessories which were shared with the SHS Orchestra students. High school students were able to replace old polishing cloths, shoulder rests, rock stops, rosin, tuners, and more. Many students received their first violin or viola mute, an important tool for the increasingly advanced music they are learning."

The post also said how "We're very grateful to Schmitt Music for these gifts and for this recognition of the great things happening in music in Sartell-St. Stephen ISD 748!"

And of course, it thanked Ms. Kaare. "BRAVISSIMA..." it read.

How awesome is it that Kaare invested in the school district's program, helping kids take part in orchestra who might not be able to otherwise?

Bravissima, indeed.