Sartell High School’s Fredrickson Recognized For Dedication

SARTELL (WJON News) -- An area teacher has been recognized for their dedication and leadership. Sartell-St. Stephen High School's Karrie Fredrickson has received the 2024 Regional Earl Reum Award from the National Association for Student Activities (NA4SA). The award recognizes individuals who represent outstanding dedication to student activities and leadership throughout the nation with a focus on mentoring and sharing knowledge with others.

Fredrickson is a social studies teacher at the school and has been with the district for 30 years. She is an advisor to both the high school's Minnesota Honor Society and Student Council and also serves as the Minnesota Association of Honor Societies State Advisor. Principal Shayne Kusler says Fredrickson's exceptional ability to encourage and inspire others in the field of student leadership makes her a truly outstanding recipient of the award.

The Regional Earl Reum Award recipients will each be recognized during the Second General Session of the 2024 National Conference of Student Activities (NCSA) in Memphis, Tennessee in December. Fredrickson was the recipient for the Central Region. The other regional winners were Karen Crawford from Maryland for the Eastern Region, Laura Droms of Georgia for the Western Region, and James Layman of Washington for the Western Region.

