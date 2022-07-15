Sartell’s First Habitat House Moves to Permanent Location

SARTELL -- Sartell High School's first ever habitat house has officially moved to it's permanent lot.

Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity moved the 6-bedroom, 3 bathroom home early Friday morning.

Chad Johnson is the Executive Director for Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity. He says with the house moved, their volunteers and the homeowners will begin phase two of the project.

It's our time to take over. We're going to frame the basement, garage, landscaping, there is a lot of work left to do as we enter phase two of the project. This is where our staff and volunteers really step up to finish things up.

Construction on the home began in September and wrapped up in mid-May.

Johnson says the students did a great job on the home and should feel proud of their accomplishments.

The whole community has really wrapped their arms around this project. It's fun to have the house finally moved onto the site.

Johnson says this is just one of five active build sites for the organization, the most in recent years.

He says they are in he process of moving the other habitat house builds from Tech and Rocori high school later this month.

Johnson says they are currently working with Sartell, Rocori and Tech to begin their next habitat builds this fall, with hopes of adding more school district's in the near future.