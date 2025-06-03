Elk River One of Six School Districts to Partner on Housing
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Six Minnesota school districts will receive part of $560,000 in state funding to help create or preserve affordable homeownership in greater Minnesota.
It's part of a new program called the Housing Challenge Funds for Schools.
The funding is from Minnesota Housing and is funneled through the Economic Development and Housing Challenge program. It combines hands-on learning in construction trades while addressing local housing needs.
The Elk River School District will use just under $100,000 to work with Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity.
Other projects will take place in Wright, Beltrami, Goodhue, Nicollet, Lac qui Parle, Swift, and Chippewa counties in partnership with other schools.
Grant contracts will be finalized this fall, with construction taking place next school year.
