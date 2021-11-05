Sartell Students Building District’s First Ever Habitat House

SARTELL -- A group of Sartell students have moved their classroom outdoors as they learn what it takes to design and build a house.

The school district has partnered with Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity to build their very first habitat house.

Technology Education Instructor Joe Schulte says when they built the new high school, they made sure they had an area large enough to take on this type of project.

We saw what Tech was doing and the impact it had on the community and we want to aspire to that. We designed a location on the south end of the high school, with a large concrete slab, air and electrical outlets and we are working right out of fabrication lab.

Schulte says they started building the house at the beginning of September and are working to enclose the building before winter.

He says every student comes ready to work and they have really embraced the challenges that go into building a home.

They've stepped out, I'm very proud of the crew. They hold a very high standard as they don't want to make mistakes, so a project like this is a lot for them too because they want to do it right and to get out here and work.

Schulte says their goal is to wrap up the project this spring, with hopes of placing the home on a lot in Sartell. He says they do have a location in mind and are working with city officials to get the green light.

Schulte says they hope this is the start of many more Habitat builds, with the possibility of taking this experience even further in the future.

He says he's thankful for the many community partners who have stepped up to help his students along the way.

Both the St. Cloud Tech and Rocori school districts are also building habitat houses.